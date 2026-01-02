DT
Home / India / Civic polls: BJP workers lock candidate inside house to stop nomination withdrawal in Nagpur

Civic polls: BJP workers lock candidate inside house to stop nomination withdrawal in Nagpur

Local leaders pacify workers, following which he withdraws his nomination

PTI
Nagpur, Updated At : 04:05 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Amid the scramble on the last day for the withdrawal of nominations for the January 15 civic polls, supporters of a BJP candidate locked him inside his house in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city to stop him from taking back his candidature on Friday.

The BJP, in its AB form, had put down Vijay Holey and Kisan Gawande as candidates from ward 13 (D), but later asked Gawande to withdraw from the fray.

The move angered a section of BJP workers who wanted representation from the Hazaripahad area, one of the localities under ward 13 (D).

Gawande’s supporters locked him inside his house so that he could not meet the returning officer to withdraw his nomination, and raised slogans.

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke and local leaders reached the spot and pacified the workers, following which Gawande withdrew his nomination.

Talking to PTI, Gawande said, “BJP workers from the area got upset, as they wanted me to contest. We understand the decision made by the party leadership, and hence, I have withdrawn my nomination.”

Elections to 29 civic body polls, including the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, will be held on January 15. Votes will be counted the next day.

