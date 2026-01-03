DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Civic polls: Drugs, liquor worth Rs 2.75 crore seized in Thane

Civic polls: Drugs, liquor worth Rs 2.75 crore seized in Thane

Enforcement agencies intensify checks after model code of conduct comes into force

article_Author
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 03:08 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Enforcement agencies have seized illegal liquor, narcotics, weapons, and cash worth more than Rs 2.75 crore in Maharashtra’s Thane city since the model code of conduct came into force for the civic polls, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Teams comprising personnel from the police, state excise department and civic body made the seizures between December 15, 2025 and January 1, the official said.

Advertisement

“To ensure the election process remains fair, fearless, and transparent, immediate and strict action is being taken against any violation of the code of conduct. Extensive inspections are being conducted daily at key checkpoints, including Mumbra, Shil Road, and Modella Check Naka,” said Bhalchandra Behere, nodal officer of the code of conduct implementation cell.

Advertisement

A total seizure of more than Rs 2.75 crore, including unaccounted cash worth Rs 9.54 lakh, has been recorded so far, he said.

The narcotics wing reported a massive haul of 57,937 kg of drugs worth 2.28 crore, while security forces seized 59 illegal weapons and initiated 619 preventive actions to maintain law and order, a release stated.

Advertisement

The state excise department seized liquor worth Rs 26.8 lakh and arrested 53 people in related cases during the 17 days.

Elections to the Thane Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15, and the votes will be counted the next day.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts