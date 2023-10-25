Civilian casualties in ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict matter of serious, continuing concern, India tells UN Security Council

PTI

United Nations, October 25

India has voiced deep concern over the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian life in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, urging the parties to work towards creating conditions necessary for peace and restarting direct negotiations through de-escalation and ending violence.

The remarks by India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN, Ambassador R Ravindra, came on Tuesday at the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

“India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The mounting humanitarian crisis is equally alarming,” Ravindra said.

He said the escalation of hostilities in the region had only exacerbated the dire humanitarian situation and had once again underscored the fragile nature of the ceasefire.

“Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. All parties must protect civilians, especially women and children. The unfolding humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed,” Ravindra said.

India urged the parties to work towards creating conditions necessary for peace and for restarting direct negotiations including through de-escalation and eschewing violence.

