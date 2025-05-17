CJI BR Gavai calls for cooperation between Judiciary and Executive to fill judicial vacancies

Three days after taking over as the Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai on Saturday called for cooperation between the Judiciary and the Executive to fill judicial vacancies at the earliest in order to clear the backlog of cases.

“I would request the Laureate Solicitor to convey our request to the Executive that by a cooperative approach we must ensure to minimize the vacancies as much as… as strictly as we can so that to some extent the issue of pendency would be resolved,” the CJI said, alluding to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Emphasising the need for greater diversity in judicial appointments, Justice Gavai urged high courts to recommend the names of more women, SC, ST, and OBC candidates for elevation to the Bench.

”On a personal note I have spoken to many of the chief justices that if they do not have a woman candidate in their high courts they should take from a very good pool of women advocates who are practising in the Supreme Court, and to some extent, we have been successful in that,” the CJI said at the function attended by judges, BCI Chairman Manan K Mishra, advocates and bar leaders from across India.

Maintaining that he was opposed to the idea of judicial isolation, Justice Gavai said judges must consider the real-world context and not just the black-and-white letters of the law.

He said, “I don’t give any interviews because I cannot make any promises… I don’t believe in making promises… The only thing I can say is that whatever short period that I have I will do my best to stand by my oath to uphold the rule of law, to uphold the constitution of India,” CJI Gavai said.

Justice KV Viswanathan revealed that CJI Gavai in a “touching gesture” departed from the usual practice while bidding adieu to Justice Bela M Trivedi on Friday.

“I will at least let go of one secret for which I have not taken his (CJI’s) permission. As a judge, protocols never affected him. But what we got to see in the two days as Chief Justice is something phenomenal,” Justice Viswanathan said as he revealed that CJI Gavai went to Justice Trivedi’s chamber to receive her for the “guard of honour” ceremony.

“But yesterday, we were all taken by surprise when, from the Chief Justice’s chamber on the ground floor, he (CJI Gavai) decided to walk up two floors to the Chamber of Hon’ble Justice Bela Trivedi, and went right into her chamber. We followed suit, received her in the chamber, and then escorted her right down till the portico where a guard of honour is given and the learned judge is seated in the car, and symbolically, the car is pushed,” Justice Vishwanathan narrated.