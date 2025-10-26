DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / CJI discusses judicial coop with Bhutanese King, PM

CJI discusses judicial coop with Bhutanese King, PM

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:13 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has held meetings with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation between the judiciaries of the two nations, according to an official statement.

Advertisement

The CJI, who is on an official visit to Bhutan, held a meeting with Wangchuck on Saturday. He met Tobgay on Friday.

Advertisement

“During these meetings, the Chief Justice discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening India-Bhutan relations,” said a statement.

Advertisement

It said the CJI further expressed the Indian judiciary's readiness to support the Bhutanese judiciary in areas of technology integration, capacity building, and knowledge exchange.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts