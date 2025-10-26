CJI discusses judicial coop with Bhutanese King, PM

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has held meetings with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation between the judiciaries of the two nations, according to an official statement.

The CJI, who is on an official visit to Bhutan, held a meeting with Wangchuck on Saturday. He met Tobgay on Friday.

“During these meetings, the Chief Justice discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening India-Bhutan relations,” said a statement.

It said the CJI further expressed the Indian judiciary's readiness to support the Bhutanese judiciary in areas of technology integration, capacity building, and knowledge exchange.