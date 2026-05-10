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Home / India / CJI Kant denies casteist barb attributed to him online

CJI Kant denies casteist barb attributed to him online

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:10 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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In an unusual outburst, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday condemned and denied a casteist statement attributed to him, calling it a “vile, brazen and mischievous” concoction.

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“To manufacture a fictitious quote, and to attribute it to the highest judicial office of the land, is an act of rank dishonesty, deliberate social incitement, and contempt for constitutional values,” CJI Kant said.

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“Such reckless conduct strikes at the very foundation of public trust in the judiciary and the rule of law,” the statement read.

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He was referring to certain posts currently in wide circulation on social media platforms, and specifically mentioned an account by the name @UnreservedMERIT on X.

The CJI’s statement said the social media account had falsely attributed the following statement, to him: “If a society, even after producing IAS, IPS, CJI, President, and PM from its ranks, still chooses to remain exploited, then the fault lies not with the Brahmins but with its own mentality.” “These attributions are wholly baseless, malicious, and demonstrably false. The Office of the Hon’ble CJI calls upon all responsible citizens, media organisations, and social media platforms to refrain from amplifying false and contrived content,” it said.

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