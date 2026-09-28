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Home / India / CJI-led Bench to hear plea against MDR on UPI payments today

CJI-led Bench to hear plea against MDR on UPI payments today

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Supreme Court of India. Image credit/Tribune file
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The Supreme Court will take up on Monday a PIL challenging the Centre’s decision to impose a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000.

The PIL, filed by advocate Anjan Datta, is listed for hearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on September 28.

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Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the Centre has introduced a 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 to be levied on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000. However, no MDR will be levied on UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000.

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The 0.4 per cent MDR on general P2M UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 is subject to a cap of Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above. Specified essential sectors attract a flat Rs 5 charge, capital-market payments carry a 0.02 per cent levy and merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh per month remain exempt.

The government claimed that almost 96 per cent of merchant transactions would remain unaffected as they either fell below Rs 2,000 or were covered by zero-MDR provisions for small merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes.

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However, alleging that the levy was introduced without adequate statutory safeguards, transparency or public consultation, the PIL challenges the Centre’s September 14 notification issued by the Union Ministry of Finance and the MDR framework announced on September 15, which is to come into effect from October 15.

Despite official assertions that merchants cannot pass these costs on to consumers, the fee on qualifying receipts will inevitably enter price structures, reduce working capital, or induce refusal of UPI payments and transaction-splitting among low-margin traders, Datta contended. “A bare direction against an expressly recognised economic consequence does not eliminate the burden,” he submitted.

The PIL has made the Centre, the RBI, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the UPI & Services Steering Committee respondents in the case.

While UPI payments above Rs 2,000 have been exposed to levies, identical “no-charge” protection continues to be extended to RuPay-powered debit cards without any monetary ceiling, Datta pointed out.

Clarifying that he was not against maintaining a secure payment infrastructure, Datta submitted that he opposed the creation of a nationwide compulsory payment burden without disclosing cost studies, the underlying methodology, or enforceable anti-pass-through safeguards.

The PIL contended that thresholds such as the Rs 2,000 transaction mark and the Rs 1 lakh monthly receipt ceiling were not supported by disclosed data. A transaction of Rs 2,001 attracts a percentage fee while Rs 2,000 does not, creating financial “cliffs” that distort market behaviour and discriminate between similarly situated merchants while favouring very high-value transactions through the cap, the petitioner submitted.

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