DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / CJI Office received 8,630 complaints against sitting judges in last 10 years, Govt tells Parliament

CJI Office received 8,630 complaints against sitting judges in last 10 years, Govt tells Parliament

Matheswaran had asked for a list of complaints regarding corruption, sexual misconduct or other serious instances of impropriety received against High Court and the Supreme Court judges

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:40 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Supreme Court. Tribune file
Advertisement

The Office of the Chief Justice of India received 8,360 complaints against sitting Supreme Court and High Court judges in the last 10 years, the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Advertisement

In a written response to a question from DMK MP Matheswaran VS, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that 8,360 complaints against judges were received during 2016-2025.

Advertisement

Matheswaran had asked for a list of complaints regarding corruption, sexual misconduct or other serious instances of impropriety received against High Court and the Supreme Court judges.

Advertisement

The highest number of complaints — 1170 —was received in 2024, followed by 1102 in 2025.

The minister’s reply was based on data received from the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Matheswaran had sought to know if there was any mechanism whereby the Supreme Court maintained any record of complaints regarding corruption, sexual misconduct or other serious impropriety received against judges of the Supreme Court and high courts and, if so, the data on complaints received by the Supreme Court in the last 10 years.

He had asked if the Government had any other mechanism, apart from the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), to collect complaints against judges.

Matheswaran also wanted to know if the Government proposed to issue guidelines to ensure such complaints were systematically recorded and monitored to ensure accountability.

The Law Minister said the CJI received the complaint against sitting judges of the Supreme Court through the court’s 'In-house procedure'.

A High Court Chief Justice was competent to receive complaints against sitting judges of the high court concerned, he said. Meghwal, however, did not clarify if the government proposed to issue guidelines or take steps to ensure systematic recording, monitoring and accountability of complaints against members of the higher judiciary.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts