CJI Office received 8,630 complaints against sitting judges in last 10 years, Govt tells Parliament

The Office of the Chief Justice of India received 8,360 complaints against sitting Supreme Court and High Court judges in the last 10 years, the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written response to a question from DMK MP Matheswaran VS, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that 8,360 complaints against judges were received during 2016-2025.

Matheswaran had asked for a list of complaints regarding corruption, sexual misconduct or other serious instances of impropriety received against High Court and the Supreme Court judges.

The highest number of complaints — 1170 —was received in 2024, followed by 1102 in 2025.

The minister’s reply was based on data received from the Supreme Court.

Matheswaran had sought to know if there was any mechanism whereby the Supreme Court maintained any record of complaints regarding corruption, sexual misconduct or other serious impropriety received against judges of the Supreme Court and high courts and, if so, the data on complaints received by the Supreme Court in the last 10 years.

He had asked if the Government had any other mechanism, apart from the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), to collect complaints against judges.

Matheswaran also wanted to know if the Government proposed to issue guidelines to ensure such complaints were systematically recorded and monitored to ensure accountability.

The Law Minister said the CJI received the complaint against sitting judges of the Supreme Court through the court’s 'In-house procedure'.

A High Court Chief Justice was competent to receive complaints against sitting judges of the high court concerned, he said. Meghwal, however, did not clarify if the government proposed to issue guidelines or take steps to ensure systematic recording, monitoring and accountability of complaints against members of the higher judiciary.