CJI sets up Special Bench to hear Centre’s plea on OBC creamy-layer criteria for CSE-2025 candidates

The Supreme Court would hear on September 1 the Centre’s plea seeking clarification on the applicability of its March 11 judgment on OBC creamy-layer criteria to the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 candidates.

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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has constituted a Special Bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice R Mahadevan — which had delivered the March 11 judgment — to take up the matter at 3.30 pm on September 1.

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On Tuesday, the CJI Kant-led bench had agreed to consider setting up a Special Bench to hear the Centre’s plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made a request to this effect.

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Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sought directions allowing the government to proceed with service allocation of the 958 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for CSE-2025 on the basis of the OBC creamy-layer determination applied before the March 11 verdict.

The DoPT’s plea arises from the top court’s judgment in ‘Union of India vs Rohith Nathan’, in which the court on March 11 held, among other things, that the October 14, 2004 clarifying letter could not override the September 8, 1993 office memorandum governing identification of the OBC creamy-layer.

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It had held that the salary or income of a parent employed in a public sector undertaking or the private sector could not by itself be treated as the determinative criterion for creamy-layer exclusion. The status and category of the parent’s post, along with the prescribed income/wealth test, were to be considered in accordance with the 1993 office memorandum.

The government, while stating that it is bound by the Supreme Court’s ruling, has said that applying the judgment mechanically to CSE-2025 could result in unequal treatment of candidates who were similarly placed but acted differently based on the legal position prevailing when the examination was conducted.

According to the application, the CSE-2025 notification was issued on January 22, 2025, the preliminary examination was held on May 25, 2025, and the main examination was conducted from August 22 to 31.

UPSC declared the final result on March 6, 2026, recommending 958 candidates for appointment to the IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services.

The top court delivered the Rohith Nathan judgement just five days later, on March 11.

The Centre has pointed out that candidates whose parents were employed in PSUs or the private sector and whose income exceeded the prescribed ceiling could, under the interpretation prevailing at the time, have considered themselves ineligible for OBC (non-creamy layer) benefits.

Some such candidates, the application says, may consequently have contested CSE-2025 only in the general category, while others may not have applied under the OBC category at all.

They may also have foregone benefits such as the three-year upper age relaxation and additional attempts available to OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates.

The government said that candidates who had applied under the OBC category but were subsequently found ineligible could potentially benefit from a fresh assessment in light of the March 11 judgment.

However, those who never applied as OBC candidates would have no corresponding opportunity to change their category or retrospectively claim age relaxation or additional attempts.

This could result in two groups of candidates who relied on the same prevailing administrative instructions being treated differently, the plea said.

The government highlighted the imminent Foundation Course for the CSE-2025 batch at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, tentatively scheduled for the last week of August.

Any delay in finalising service allocation could have a cascading impact on training schedules, cadre allocation for IAS and IPS officers, seniority and pay fixation, and the training calendars of other central services, the plea said.

The Centre has sought permission to proceed with finalising service allocation of the UPSC-recommended CSE-2025 candidates on the basis of the OBC creamy-layer determination applied before March 11, 2026.