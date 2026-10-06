CJI Surya Kant administers oath of office to three newly appointed Supreme Court judges

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Tuesday administered the oath of office to three newly appointed Supreme Court judges, taking its working strength of the top court to 37 judges against the sanctioned strength of 38.

The CJI administered the oath of office to Justice Sunita Agarwal, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh at a brief ceremony here this afternoon.

Advertisement

Now, the number of women judges in the top court has also gone up from two to three.

Advertisement

Before being elevated to the top court Justice Agarwal was the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice while Justice Upadhyaya and Justice Singh were Chief Justices of the Delhi High Court and Telangana High Court, respectively.

While Justice Agarwal and Justice Upadhyaya hail from the Allahabad High Court, the parent high court of Justice Singh is the Jharkhand High Court.

Advertisement

Justice Agarwal has been the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice since July 2023. A 1989 batch law graduate from Awadh University, she has been in the legal profession since December 1990. Appointed as a high court judge in November 2011, she will retire from the top court in April 2031.

Justice Upadhyaya holds a law degree from Lucknow University. He got enrolled as an advocate in May 1991 and was the Chief Standing Counsel for the state of Uttar Pradesh from May 2007 till his elevation as a judge in November 2011. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in July 2023 and transferred as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in January 2025.

Justice Singh obtained an LLb degree from University of Delhi and enrolled as an advocate in 1990. He practised law before the Patna High Court and the Jharkhand High Court till elevation as a judge of the Jharkhand High Court in 2012. He was the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court before being elevated as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023. He was transferred to the Telangana High Court on July 19, 2025.

The decision to recommend the three high court chief justices to the Supreme Court was taken by a five-member collegium headed by CJI Kant in a meeting held on September 28, 2026. The other members of the collegium are: Justice Vikram Nath, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice MM Sundresh, and Justice PS Narasimha.