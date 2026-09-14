CJI Surya Kant calls for paradigm shift to preventive justice in infra projects

Noting that “’rule of law is not just about correcting the wrong but also about creating conditions where things go right,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday called for a paradigm shift from retrospective justice to preventive justice in infrastructure development.

Addressing the FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference here, the CJI also said the real measure of success was not simply how quickly disputes were resolved, but how well the projects were designed so that fewer disputes arose in the first place.

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Infrastructure development directly affected the lives of millions, with roads, bridges, water systems and other public assets shaping the everyday experiences of citizens, he said, adding, a bridge construction cannot be paused while an arbitration proceeded, or a highway cannot wait for an appeal to run its course

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“What our infrastructure ecosystem therefore needs is a shift from retrospective justice to preventive justice: from questioning, after the project has been disrupted, to designing the contractual and institutional framework so that disagreements can be identified and addressed before they become disputes through communication and dispute avoidance mechanisms, Justice Kant said

“After all, the finest compliment to a dispute resolution mechanism is not that it has resolved many disputes, but that the project it served had so little need to use it,” he said.

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Founded in 1913, Fédération Internationale des Ingénieurs-Conseils (FIDIC) or International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in about 100 countries worldwide.

Reiterating his “profound faith in courts”, Justice Kant, said, “But I have no hesitation in saying that a legal system should not measure its success only by how effectively it resolves disputes after they have arisen; it should also ask how effectively the institutions around a project prevent those disputes from arising in the first place.”

Describing well-drafted contracts as “instruments of good governance”, he said they should do more than just recording commercial arrangements and establish a shared understanding of how parties would respond to unforeseen circumstances, including changes in ground conditions, regulatory developments and other risks

The CJI stressed the importance of standardisation in infrastructure contracts, particularly as projects increasingly involve international capital, engineering expertise, construction companies and consultants from different jurisdictions.

Justice Kant urged the stakeholders from the government, industry and the legal profession to focus on five priorities: “clarity of obligations, balanced allocation of risk, sensible standardisation, early dispute avoidance, and swift and independent resolution of disputes”.