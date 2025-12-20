CJI Surya Kant-led Special Vacation Bench to assemble on December 22 to hear urgent cases

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant-led Special Vacation Bench will assemble on Monday to hear 17 urgent cases that required immediate judicial intervention.

Advertisement

“The Chief Justice of India has constituted a Special Vacation Bench to hear urgent matters during the ongoing court vacation. The Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, is scheduled to sit on Monday, 2025, to take up urgent matters for hearing,” a statement issued by the Supreme Court said.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court is scheduled to be closed for Christmas and New Year holidays from December 22 and will reopen on January 5, 2026.

Advertisement

According to the top court’s cause list for December 22, a Bench of CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi will sit in the Special Vacation Bench at 11 am to hear 17 matters, which include several criminal and civil cases.

The special sitting has been arranged to ensure timely consideration of pressing cases that require immediate judicial intervention during the vacation period, the statement read.

Advertisement

CJI Kant had on Friday said that he was willing to sit on December 22, the first day of Christmas and New Year holidays of the Supreme Court, to take up urgent matters for hearing.

“We will sit on Monday. We are not going to burden other Supreme Court judges, who have to study case files late at night to hear new cases. I will not bother any other Bench,” the CJI had said, adding the Registry will verify urgency and list matters for hearing on Monday.

The CJI had asked junior lawyers mentioning cases for urgent listing to argue their cases on Monday, December 22. “All those who are in the queue seeking listing, will you argue on Monday? We are ready to sit on Monday,” the CJI had said.

“We will hear this case on Monday only if you argue your matter,” the CJI had told a junior lawyer.