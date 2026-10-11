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Home / India / CJI Surya Kant refuses to meet Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

CJI Surya Kant refuses to meet Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

The CJI, however, has not expressed any opinion on the Congress leaders’ proposed march to the Supreme Court on Monday, as mentioned in the letter addressed to him, they said.

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:16 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting in Ahmedabad. AICC via PTI/file
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday turned down a request from Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for a meeting on Monday to discuss issues relating to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Sources said the CJI has formally responded to a letter written to him by the Leader of Opposition, underlining that such a meeting would be inappropriate as the issues sought to be raised with him were pending before the Supreme Court for adjudication.

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The CJI is understood to have stated that under the constitutional scheme, the Supreme Court cannot interfere with the functioning of the Government on its administrative side.

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The Congress leaders have been asked to approach the top court on the judicial side for protection of fundamental rights, sources said.

Any petition filed by the Congress leaders can also be heard along with already pending matters, they added.

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The CJI, however, has not expressed any opinion on the Congress leaders’ proposed march to the Supreme Court on Monday, as mentioned in the letter addressed to him, they said.

A Bench led by CJI Kant had on May 27 upheld the validity of SIR exercise.

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