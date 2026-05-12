CJI Surya Kant sets up high-powered panel for judicial infrastructure overhaul

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has decided to set up a high-powered committee headed by Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar to prepare a blueprint for the modernisation of courts across the country and secure government allocation of funds.

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The CJI announced the constitution of the Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee to address infrastructural deficiencies in courts through substantial financial support from the government.

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Apart from Justice Kumar, the committee will comprise Justices Debangsu Basak, Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Somasekhar Sundaresan of the high courts of Calcutta, Punjab and Haryana, and Bombay, respectively.

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"A Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee has been constituted by the Chief Justice of India keeping in view the varied infrastructural requirements of different High Courts and District Courts.

"The purpose of the Committee is to ensure a unified infrastructural ecosystem on a pan-India basis," the secretary general of the apex court said in a statement.

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"The committee will submit its report to the Chief Justice of India who shall, on consideration thereof, take up the matter with the Government of India and the state governments," the statement said.

The director general of the Central Public Works Department and the secretary general of the Supreme Court will also be members of the panel.

The committee is likely to focus on seven key areas, including identifying systemic constraints, improving facilities for litigants and lawyers and implementing cutting-edge technology to accelerate case disposal.

The panel will also focus on the "e-courts" initiative to bridge the digital divide and the construction of "modern court complexes" designed for the 21st century.