DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / CJP activists getting police notices, being pressured not to join Oct 10 Delhi protest: Dipke

CJP activists getting police notices, being pressured not to join Oct 10 Delhi protest: Dipke

CJP has proposed an agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10 to press for resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

article_Author
PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Updated At : 01:32 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke addresses a press conference. PTI file
Advertisement

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that CJP activists were receiving police notices and being pressured not to participate in the CJP's proposed agitation in New Delhi on October 10.

Targeting the BJP-led government, Dipke also claimed 'One Nation, One Election' was merely a slogan and that the intention was "one nation, one political party".

Advertisement

The CJP founder was addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Advertisement

The CJP has proposed an agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on October 10 to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke claimed that the Chandrapur police had served notices to CJP activists, asking them not to participate in the October 10 agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and questioning them about the source of funds for their travel expenses.

Advertisement

"I have said multiple times that the Maharashtra Police is the best police force in the country, and the Delhi Police should learn from them. But it is heartbreaking that the Chandrapur police served notices to CJP workers, telling them not to participate in the agitation at Jantar Mantar. They also asked about the source of the expenses for travelling to Jantar Mantar," he charged.

Dipke asked how the police could predict that the agitation would turn violent.

He also questioned the direction by police to CJP activists against making social media posts that could allegedly lead to violence.

"We speak about (Mahatma) Gandhi and B R Ambedkar. Do they think it is violent?" he asked.

Opposition parties have launched a campaign over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission.

The poll body has rejected suggestions of a split and maintained that decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts