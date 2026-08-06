CJP announces ‘Kya Bolti Public?’ campaign, Dipke says ‘will stay away from politics’

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday announced a fresh phase of political mobilisation across the country, days after what it described as its victory following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Addressing party workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, CJP leader Abhijit Dipke unveiled the next phase of the agitation, saying the movement would now focus on direct public outreach across Maharashtra.

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Dipke said the party would launch a statewide public campaign titled 'Kya Bolti Public?', aimed at taking its message directly to the people. He said the campaign would seek to connect with ordinary citizens and encourage them to come out on the streets against injustice.

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Calling Pradhan's resignation "our victory", Dipke said the development had strengthened the party's resolve to intensify its campaign.

Dipke also announced that both he and the CJP would stay away from electoral politics.

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He said the CJP would no longer function as a political party but as a political pressure group, continuing to raise its voice on issues affecting the people.

The CJP also indicated that it views the current moment as the beginning of a new political battle rather than the end of one.

Outlining the party's strategy, Dipke said the CJP would adopt a more aggressive stand on issues affecting the public in the coming days. He maintained that the next phase of the movement would be centred on people's concerns and would rely on broader public participation through the 'Kya Bolti Public?' campaign.

With the announcement, the CJP has formally outlined the direction of its next agitation, seeking to convert what it describes as a recent political victory into a broader statewide campaign focused on mobilising citizens against injustice.