DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / CJP announces ‘Kya Bolti Public?’ campaign, Dipke says ‘will stay away from politics’

CJP announces ‘Kya Bolti Public?’ campaign, Dipke says ‘will stay away from politics’

Party says Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation has strengthened its resolve; announces statewide public outreach drive

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:53 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday announced a fresh phase of political mobilisation across the country, days after what it described as its victory following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Advertisement

Addressing party workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, CJP leader Abhijit Dipke unveiled the next phase of the agitation, saying the movement would now focus on direct public outreach across Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Dipke said the party would launch a statewide public campaign titled 'Kya Bolti Public?', aimed at taking its message directly to the people. He said the campaign would seek to connect with ordinary citizens and encourage them to come out on the streets against injustice.

Advertisement

Calling Pradhan's resignation "our victory", Dipke said the development had strengthened the party's resolve to intensify its campaign.

Dipke also announced that both he and the CJP would stay away from electoral politics.

Advertisement

He said the CJP would no longer function as a political party but as a political pressure group, continuing to raise its voice on issues affecting the people.

The CJP also indicated that it views the current moment as the beginning of a new political battle rather than the end of one.

Outlining the party's strategy, Dipke said the CJP would adopt a more aggressive stand on issues affecting the public in the coming days. He maintained that the next phase of the movement would be centred on people's concerns and would rely on broader public participation through the 'Kya Bolti Public?' campaign.

With the announcement, the CJP has formally outlined the direction of its next agitation, seeking to convert what it describes as a recent political victory into a broader statewide campaign focused on mobilising citizens against injustice.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts