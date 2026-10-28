CJP backs INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally, demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday extended its support to the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Also read: 'Save Votes, Save the Nation': Kharge calls for November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

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In a statement, the outfit said the SIR exercise had raised serious concerns about the exclusion of eligible voters and alleged that the Election Commission was undermining the principle that people should choose their government, rather than the government choosing its voters.

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“By undermining this very principle through SIR, Gyanesh Kumar has lost the trust required to oversee free and fair elections. His resignation is therefore necessary to restore the credibility and independence of the Election Commission,” the CJP said.

Invoking the Constituent Assembly’s commitment to universal adult franchise, the outfit said Dr B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and other makers of the Constitution had placed their faith in the people at a time when millions of Indians had never participated in an election.

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“The idea was simple: bring more citizens into democracy, not keep them out of it,” it said.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, “Gyanu must go! The Cockroach Janta Party extends its support to the INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally. Nation above all!”

The outfit said the Election Commission was responsible for safeguarding the voting rights of every eligible citizen and should not create obstacles to exercising them.

“Our Constitution gave every adult citizen the right to vote. It is our responsibility to ensure that no eligible citizen is deprived of that right,” the statement said.

The CJP said it would support all organisations fighting for free and fair elections in the country. The statement ended with the slogans “Jai Bhim” and “Jai Hind”.