Should an MP or MLA elected on one party’s ticket be allowed to switch sides and continue in public life? With defections and political splits once again testing the anti-defection law, the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday backed Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s call for a 10-year ban on turncoat legislators, but argued that even that was insufficient. It wants the disqualification period extended to 20 years.

‘Brics motley group of competing nations’ Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday described BRICS as a “motley” grouping of countries with competing interests and claimed that China emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the recently concluded New Delhi Summit

He nevertheless credited the Modi government with securing a joint declaration despite divergent positions within the bloc

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke described such a prohibition as the “need of the hour”, arguing that legislators elected on the mandate and symbol of one party should not be free to defect while retaining public office. The intervention follows Sibal’s call in Kochi for an overhaul of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Speaking on “Horse Trade and Democracy”, the senior advocate questioned the provision that protects legislators from disqualification when at least two-thirds of a legislature party moves as part of a merger.

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Sibal argued that the law should safeguard genuine mergers between political parties rather than provide constitutional cover for legislators to defect en masse.

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the proposal broadly reflected the organisation’s first demand charter, although the party favoured much stricter penalties.

Under its proposal, defectors would be barred from contesting elections or holding any public office for 20 years.

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Das alleged that engineering party splits, luring legislators with money and toppling elected governments amounted to a fraud on voters. He argued that the existing anti-defection framework had failed to keep pace with the methods now being used to engineer political realignments.

The debate has gained fresh political relevance amid the split in the Trinamool Congress. Twenty of its 28 Lok Sabha MPs have announced their exit to join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) while extending support to the NDA. Earlier this year, seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs joined the BJP while invoking the two-thirds merger provision.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday described BRICS as a “motley” grouping of countries with competing interests and claimed that China emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the recently concluded New Delhi Summit.

He nevertheless credited the Centre with securing a joint declaration.