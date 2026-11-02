CJP backs march, sticks to political non-alignment

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has drawn a line between supporting a political cause and joining a political alliance, backing the INDIA bloc’s protest over allegations of “vote theft” while deciding not to participate in its rally on Sunday.

The distinction was underlined by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after he met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Dipke said the meeting was primarily to thank Banerjee for supporting the organisation’s first protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue and for standing by Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after their arrest by the Delhi Police.

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Speaking to The Tribune, the CJP leadership said it had no issue sharing a platform with a political party when the cause demanded it. However, it said it wanted to remain “non-aligned” with political parties.

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The organisation also said its street protests were treated differently by the administration and government as compared to Congress-led demonstrations. “We want to break this pattern and it’s okay if our leaders are being subjected to harassment by state machinery,” the party’s leadership said.