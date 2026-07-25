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Home / India / CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, vows protests will continue

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, vows protests will continue

Undergoing treatment with IV medication, Dipke thanks supporters and says agitation demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation will continue despite his illness

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:56 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. File photo
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he had been diagnosed with typhoid but vowed that his illness would not slow the movement seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

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In a video message shared on social media, Dipke said he had been unwell for the past few days and was currently undergoing treatment.

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Despite his illness, he thanked CJP supporters for keeping the protests alive across the country and said that the movement would achieve its objective.

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“As you know, I have been unwell for the last few days. The reports are out and I have been diagnosed with typhoid,” he said.

Dipke said he was undergoing treatment and receiving intravenous medication.

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“The treatment is going on. I am getting IV drips every day. But I want to thank all the cockroaches who are protesting peacefully across the country,” he said.

Congratulating supporters for expanding the movement, Dipke said he believed sustained peaceful protests would help them achieve their key demand—Union minister Pradhan’s resignation.

“Congratulations to all of you for making this movement such a big success. I am very sure that if we continue protesting like this, we will get Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation,” he said.

The CJP-led agitation, launched over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, has been demanding accountability in the examination system, reforms in recruitment and entrance tests, and Pradhan’s resignation.

The protest gathered support from several public figures, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the agitation on June 28 and observed a 26-day hunger strike.

Wangchuk ended his fast earlier this week after the Centre gave written assurances that no cases would be registered against peaceful protesters, Parliament would discuss examination reforms and accountability, and compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak would be positively considered.

Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, the CJP has maintained that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan steps down from his position.

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