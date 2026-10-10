Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke’s paternal grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, died on Saturday, barely hours after he was detained by the Delhi Police aboard a flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

According to an ETV Bharat report, Savitribai, 85, had been unwell for the past few days and passed away on Saturday morning at her native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district.

Advertisement

The news of her death came hours after Dipke was detained by the Delhi Police aboard the flight, where he was travelling with fellow CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to participate in the party’s proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Advertisement

The CJP had proposed to hold the protest over allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Form 6 voter-list process.