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Home / India / CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother dies hours after his detention in Delhi

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother dies hours after his detention in Delhi

Savitribai Dipke, 85, was unwell for the past few days; she passed away at her native village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:12 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke addresses a press conference. PTI file
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke’s paternal grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, died on Saturday, barely hours after he was detained by the Delhi Police aboard a flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

According to an ETV Bharat report, Savitribai, 85, had been unwell for the past few days and passed away on Saturday morning at her native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district.

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The news of her death came hours after Dipke was detained by the Delhi Police aboard the flight, where he was travelling with fellow CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to participate in the party’s proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The CJP had proposed to hold the protest over allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Form 6 voter-list process.

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