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Home / India / CJP heads to Keralam for anti-CEC stir tomorrow

CJP heads to Keralam for anti-CEC stir tomorrow

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:32 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is taking its campaign against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls beyond Delhi, with the party announcing a protest in Kochi, Keralam, on November 7.

The move comes after the party’s attempts to demonstrate at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar were thwarted by the Delhi Police and the site was subsequently de-notified for protests.

The Tribune was the first to report that the CJP had decided to take its anti-CEC agitation to southern India. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will attend the demonstration, along with Aafreen Nawaz, its national secretary. Announcing the protest in a post on X, the party appealed to people to join its call to “Save Democracy! Cancel SIR!”

The Kochi demonstration will be the party's first major mobilisation outside Delhi since the confrontation over its proposed Jantar Mantar protest last month.

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