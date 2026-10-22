DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das seek more time to join Crime Branch probe, to get fresh summons

CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das seek more time to join Crime Branch probe, to get fresh summons

The two CJP leaders have sought additional time to join investigation and are due to appear before the court again on Friday

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:03 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after their release in New Delhi. Reuters
Advertisement

After a brief reprieve with bail, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are facing another hurdle, with the Delhi Police Crime Branch serving notices on both leaders to join its investigation. However, the two leaders will not appear before the Crime Branch for questioning on Thursday.

The two have sought more time from the police, following which the Crime Branch is expected to serve them fresh notices, a CJP leader informed The Tribune.

Advertisement

Das and Ranka have been facing cases linked to their repeated protests against the Union government in Delhi, which the police claim have caused inconvenience to the public and authorities. Their release on bail in one case has therefore not ended their legal troubles, with the duo now required to divide their time between court appearances and police proceedings.

Advertisement

The Special Executive Magistrate’s court has also directed Das, Ranka and the two sureties who furnished their bail bonds to appear again on Friday. The court needs to verify the documents submitted by the sureties.

Finding people willing to stand surety for the two had itself proved difficult. Das’s bail bond was furnished by a professor from Ghaziabad who runs an NGO, while Ranka’s wife stood surety for him. She is originally from Varanasi and currently lives in Bengaluru. She had to travel to Delhi to complete the process. According to the information available, no one in Delhi was willing to stand surety for either of them.

Advertisement

The Crime Branch served fresh notices on Wednesday, immediately after the two secured bail, directing them to join its investigation in a separate case.

With the fresh police proceedings, leaving Delhi could also become difficult for the two, as they are required to appear before investigating officers as well as the courts.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts