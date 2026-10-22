CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das seek more time to join Crime Branch probe, to get fresh summons

After a brief reprieve with bail, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are facing another hurdle, with the Delhi Police Crime Branch serving notices on both leaders to join its investigation. However, the two leaders will not appear before the Crime Branch for questioning on Thursday.

The two have sought more time from the police, following which the Crime Branch is expected to serve them fresh notices, a CJP leader informed The Tribune.

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Das and Ranka have been facing cases linked to their repeated protests against the Union government in Delhi, which the police claim have caused inconvenience to the public and authorities. Their release on bail in one case has therefore not ended their legal troubles, with the duo now required to divide their time between court appearances and police proceedings.

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The Special Executive Magistrate’s court has also directed Das, Ranka and the two sureties who furnished their bail bonds to appear again on Friday. The court needs to verify the documents submitted by the sureties.

Finding people willing to stand surety for the two had itself proved difficult. Das’s bail bond was furnished by a professor from Ghaziabad who runs an NGO, while Ranka’s wife stood surety for him. She is originally from Varanasi and currently lives in Bengaluru. She had to travel to Delhi to complete the process. According to the information available, no one in Delhi was willing to stand surety for either of them.

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The Crime Branch served fresh notices on Wednesday, immediately after the two secured bail, directing them to join its investigation in a separate case.

With the fresh police proceedings, leaving Delhi could also become difficult for the two, as they are required to appear before investigating officers as well as the courts.