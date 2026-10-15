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Home / India / CJP leaders sent to 5-day judicial custody

CJP leaders sent to 5-day judicial custody

Cops cite trespass charges as activists claim action taken for waving Tricolour at Jantar Mantar

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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CJP leaders Ajinkya Shinde, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das inside the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi. PTI
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five days judicial custody by a Special Executive Magistrate's court on Wednesday after being arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged trespass at Jantar Mantar.

Fourteen members of the CJP were detained after they allegedly trespassed into the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar through private property and obstructed police personnel on duty, the police said. The protesters also waved Tricolour there.

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According to the police, a group, including Das, Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde, reached Jantar Mantar despite the site no longer being designated for protests.

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Police personnel deployed at the spot tried to stop the group, but the protesters allegedly prevented them from discharging their official duties. Two FIRs were subsequently registered at the Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations, the police said.

The police said Das and Ranka had been detained on Saturday and had signed bonds undertaking to maintain peace for a year.

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Later, the police arrested Das, Ranka and Shinde under preventive provisions, citing alleged violations of law and concerns over a possible breach of public peace.

The three were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate, where proceedings under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were initiated.

The magistrate remanded Das and Ranka to five days' judicial custody, observing that they could allegedly repeat the violations or instigate others if released.

Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed the Centre for crushing dissent.

In an X post, he said, "Ashu and Saurav have been sent to five days' judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar."

Shinde alleged that the activists were detained for waving the Tricolour and raising slogans of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

The police action against the CJP leaders came amid heightened security in the capital following a series of protests held by the youth-led outfit and other organisations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

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