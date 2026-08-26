CJP names new office-bearers, strengthens zonal network

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has expanded its organisational structure with a fresh round of appointments at the national level and across its North, West and East zones, bringing new faces into key positions as it seeks to strengthen coordination and broaden its activities.

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The organisational exercise includes the appointment of five joint secretaries, two national spokespersons and members to coordination committees across the three zones.

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CJP national secretary Aafreen Nawaz told The Tribune that the expansion was aimed at improving coordination for the party’s future campaigns and movements.

“This expansion is aimed at ensuring smooth coordination for the campaigns and movements that CJP will be undertaking in the future.”

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Nawaz said the expansion had already been planned and was informed by feedback received during and after the party’s Jantar Mantar protest.

“During and after the Jantar Mantar protest, we heard many suggestions regarding the management of protests. We have tried to acknowledge that feedback so that the expanded team can work and coordinate effectively for the best results on the ground.”

The appointments give CJP a broader organisational network across the three regions. The North Zone Coordination Committee has 17 members, while the West Zone panel has 11 members and the East Zone committee 16.

At the national level, Rekha Sharma, Akshay Shinde, Prem Aakash, Anam Uzzama and Balakrishna Shukla have been appointed joint secretaries. Sudhir Sangwan and Siddhant Bhardwaj have been named national spokespersons.

The North Zone Coordination Committee comprises Aadesh Pradhan Gurjar, Azad Mohit, Mohd Farhan Khan, Vishesh Karnwal, Ujjwal Pandey, Pooja Saini, Aftab Singh Virk, Arshdeep Singh Kochar, Zahid Ahmed Male, Mehvish Ali, Shreshth Singh Khera, Ajay Deshwal, Dr Vivek Sangwan, Mukesh Allrounder, Ram Jhakhad, Harsh Kartikey Singh and Advocate Aarushi Ghai.

The West Zone committee includes Dr Nitin Dighe, Adv. Jaisingh Shere, Durgesh Kuhike, Nilakshi Wankhede, Sarosh Shaikh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rohit Patel, Aniket Shivhare, Ram Patel, Ved Trivedi and Pritesh Chawda.

The East Zone committee comprises Sheikh Maruf Uddin, Dedipya Ganguly, Sheikh Abdul Hafiz, Parkarti Sahu, Rakesh Ranjan Samal, Swapnil Mishra, Ashutosh Ranjan, Khushbu Wahab Choudhary, Mayank Pandey, Satish Yadav, Aslam Khan, Rasika Khare, Sachin Bharwal, Kritika Kashyap, Mohan Yadav and Raman Deep.

Announcing the appointments, the CJP said in official statements that the move was aimed at building “a stronger and more active organisation across the country”.

The organisational expansion comes alongside another initiative announced by the party on Tuesday. CJP launched a nationwide legal aid platform for its supporters and volunteers, offering assistance to those who say they have faced harassment or violence while raising issues related to education.“CJP’s Legal Aid platform is now live. If you have faced harassment, intimidation or violence while raising your voice for better education, reach out to us through our Legal Aid platform,” legal head Ratna Singh said.

Taken together, the appointments and the legal aid platform mark an expansion of the party’s organisational and support network, with the new zonal structure intended to improve coordination on the ground and the legal aid platform aimed at assisting supporters and volunteers.