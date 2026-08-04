CJP not to become a political party; to meet at Maharashtra’s Sambhaji Nagar

Nearly 10 days after claiming victory for its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar that resulted in the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issues, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is ready to decide where and how its youth movement goes next, with its core leadership set to hold a two-day strategy meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from August 5 while making it clear that it has no plans to enter electoral politics.

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The meeting will bring together CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokespersons and top organisational leaders to discuss the movement's future after weeks of consultations with stakeholders, including around 50 core volunteers who remained at the forefront of the Jantar Mantar protest. The meeting comes as on August 6 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also scheduled to interact with students at a youth conference in Mumbai.

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The organisation said the discussions would be followed by a nationwide listening tour to engage volunteers across the country and understand the aspirations of young people. It added that more details, including the tour schedule, would be announced in the coming days.

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Chief spokesperson for CJP, Saurav Das, said the outcome of the protest had demonstrated the strength of youth participation. "The defeat of this arrogant government at the hands of the youth shows that when young people come together, they can achieve anything," he said, adding that the organisation was working to convert those expectations into "meaningful action".

While the meeting is expected to shape the movement's next phase, the CJP speaking to The Tribune exclusively ruled out transforming CJP into a political party.

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"We have no such intention. We are seeing how political parties are being split using the ED and CBI. Votes are being deleted in elections. At this point, when people have lost faith in politics, what will we do by forming a political party? The way people are losing faith in the election system and even the media, this country needs a public movement," the CJP top leadership said. Dipke maintained the same stance.

Dipke also reiterated his allegations over the July 20 March to Parliament, claiming that outsiders infiltrated what he described as a peaceful student protest.

"I have been saying since the beginning of our movement that some people from outside will be sent to create disturbance during the protest, to defame the protest, and those belonging to CJP will be accused," he said, further alleging that the violence and subsequent police action reflected a "clear failure" and "part of their planning".

“The strategy meeting would focus on charting the future course of a youth-led public movement after a major victory in the interests of young people of India,” said Ratna Singh, CJP spokesperson and lawyer, speaking to The Tribune.

This correspondent also learned through its sources that CJP will unveil a charter outlining its immediate priorities for the next three to six months, including announcing a major next movement where youth will lead and the public participation will be called.

Responding to the RSS event, Dipke welcomed the dialogue but argued that young people should be represented by their own generation.

"It is good that dialogue is taking place. But it will be even better if some young faces are deployed for this. The youth has forced this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to post a reel on Instagram, and Mohan Bhagwat also wants to interact with Gen Z," he said speaking to media.

He added, "Though it is late, they have understood that Gen Z cannot be ignored and dismissed, and we should have a dialogue with them... Gen Z needs young representation. If youth interacts with youth, it will be even better."

Dipke also extended support to students protesting in Jharkhand, saying he had spoken to them over the phone. He alleged that they were facing conditions similar to those experienced during the Jantar Mantar protest. "CJP stands with these agitators," he said.