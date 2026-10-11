CJP protest a flop show, democracy defeated mobocracy, says BJP

As the Delhi Police on Saturday foiled the mobilisation call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, the BJP dismissed the protest as a flop show and claimed that attempts to "hold the capital hostage" had failed.

Stepping up the BJP's attack over allegations of vote theft levelled by the CJP and the Congress-led Opposition, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal described Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi "a blot on democracy".

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Goyal was referring to a clarification issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan sources on Friday after Rahul claimed he was surprised that President Droupadi Murmu had not challenged the Opposition's allegations of vote theft and had sought evidence to substantiate them.

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Calling Rahul's remarks misleading, Goyal demanded an apology and also criticised Opposition leaders who accompanied him during the meeting with the President.

Targeting the Opposition over Saturday's failed protest, BJP leader Sambit Patra termed it "a victory of democracy over mob rule". Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the CJP had organised the protest to provide political support to the Aam Aadmi Party, but said its plans had failed.

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Patra argued that scenes from Jantar Mantar and television coverage did not reflect the larger national picture.

"India is peaceful and progressing under the government's model of governance. There was an attempt to hold Delhi hostage through protests and provoke unrest, but the agitation turned out to be a flop show," he said.

Claiming that the situation remained under control, Patra said democracy had prevailed and those seeking to create disorder had failed in their efforts.