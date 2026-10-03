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Home / India / CJP protest at Shivaji Park: FIR registered against organisers, 400-500 unidentified persons

CJP protest at Shivaji Park: FIR registered against organisers, 400-500 unidentified persons

Dipke-led CJP had organised a massive protest at Shivaji Park on Friday seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:19 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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People take part in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Friday, October 2, 2026. PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI10_02_2026_000463B)
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Mumbai Police on Saturday registered an FIR against the organisers and 400-500 unidentified persons in connection with Cockroach Janta Party’s October 2 Shivaji Park protest.

The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act for unlawful assembly, wilful disobedience of lawful order issued by public servant, and other offences, a Shivaji Park police station official said.

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The case was lodged on the complaint of a resident of the Shivaji Park area, he added.

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“No one has been arrested in the case. Further probe is underway,” the official said.

The CJP, under its founder Abhijeet Dipke, had organised a massive protest at Shivaji Park on Friday seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

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