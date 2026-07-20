CJP protest: Centre asks protesters to end sit-in, help restore normalcy

In the Centre's first official remarks on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, Union Minister J P Nadda on Monday urged the agitators to end their sit-in and help restore normalcy.

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Taking to X, Nadda said the protesters had, for the first time on Monday morning, proposed holding talks with the government.

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“Our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM,” Nadda said.

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He appealed to the protesters to call off their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy.

Significantly, Nadda's remarks came shortly after he emerged from a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Parliament House complex.

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The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.