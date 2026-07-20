CJP protest: Centre asks protesters to end sit-in, help restore normalcy
Union Minister Nadda says protesters submitted written demands after discussions; remarks come after meeting with Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan
In the Centre's first official remarks on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, Union Minister J P Nadda on Monday urged the agitators to end their sit-in and help restore normalcy.
Taking to X, Nadda said the protesters had, for the first time on Monday morning, proposed holding talks with the government.
“Our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM,” Nadda said.
He appealed to the protesters to call off their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy.
Significantly, Nadda's remarks came shortly after he emerged from a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Parliament House complex.
The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.