CJP protest day 12: Wangchuk says stable but tired; students on fast report deteriorating conditions

The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar entered its 12th day on Wednesday, with activist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his hunger strike for the fourth day, saying he was feeling fine though slightly tired, while students associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA) reported health concerns among those on an indefinite fast.

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In a health update, Wangchuk said that doctors had advised him to increase his water and salt intake after his blood pressure was found to be low. His blood sugar level remained at 66, which he attributed to not having food for three days.

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"My sugar level is low at 66, but that's because of no food for 3 days, as ketosis takes over, the body starts consuming fats, etc. In a prolonged fast, it may consume muscles and organs, resulting in death, but I'm nowhere near that," Wangchuk said.

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He said his weight had reduced by two kilograms, adding that a loss of around 650 grams per day was normal.

"My inconveniences are nothing compared to the 20+ students who gave their lives and the five youths who died in Ladakh last September," he said, thanking supporters for their support.

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Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said a student, Inesh, who had been on hunger strike at the protest venue for eight days and was shifted to a hospital after his condition deteriorated on Tuesday night, was recovering.

"Inesh is recovering well at the hospital. Our team is in touch with him and monitoring the situation," Dipke said in a post on X.

Renewing his attack on the government, Dipke said the demand for accountability had come after multiple incidents, including alleged paper leaks and student suicides.

"What it takes today to seek accountability: Countless paper leaks, Millions of dreams shattered, 20+ student suicides, A hunger strike by an educationist and the youth," he said in a post on X.

He alleged that India had never before seen such an "arrogant" government.

The AISA, meanwhile, said the health condition of students on hunger strike had started worsening as their indefinite fast entered the fourth day alongside the ongoing protest.

In a statement, the organisation said JNUSU Joint Secretary Danish's blood sugar level had dropped to 61 mg/dL, claiming doctors had warned that continuing the fast could have serious consequences.

AISA also claimed that Aameen and Deepak had been advised by doctors not to continue the hunger strike, alleging that Aameen's blood pressure was critical and Deepak's blood sugar level was 70.

The organisation demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that the government was not responding to students' concerns.

The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET. Dipke has said the agitation will also raise other accountability-related issues, including electoral matters such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.