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Home / India / CJP protest: Reached out to protesting students 4 times in 24 hours, awaiting response, says Govt

CJP protest: Reached out to protesting students 4 times in 24 hours, awaiting response, says Govt

Union Minister Jitendra Singh says Centre ready to hold talks at any time; invites CJP leaders to Nadda's residence or office

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters during their ongoing sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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The government on Thursday said it had reached out four times over the past 24 hours to protesting students and their leaders for talks but was yet to receive a response.

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Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who, along with Health Minister J P Nadda, has been deputed by the government to engage with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders, said the meeting could be held either at Nadda's residence or office.

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He appealed to the protesting students to come forward for talks and work towards a solution.

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“Through the media, I humbly appeal to the protesting students that the government is ready for talks, wherever they want, at whichever hour of the day, and for as long as they want. We are ready to discuss the agitation and related issues with an open mind. Talks can be held at the residence of JP Nadda, and I will accompany him as well,” Singh said.

He said no solution could be found without dialogue and that no future roadmap could be prepared in its absence.

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“In the past 24 hours, there have been four offers to the students' representatives for a dialogue. We are still waiting for a response. We do not stand on prestige. We never stand on prestige. So please come forward so that we can find a way out in the interest of students, youth and the nation at large.

“The interests of students are foremost for us, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning. The government will go to any extent to safeguard the welfare of students. The Prime Minister has already decided to set up fast-track courts to bring the perpetrators of the recent paper leaks to justice so that final verdicts are delivered at the earliest," Singh said.

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