The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday sought immediate intervention of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant after the Delhi Police detained several advocates protesting outside the Supreme Court allegedly by using excessive force.

In a resolution passed on Saturday, the SCBA condemned the alleged excessive use of force by the Delhi Police against advocates.

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“The Supreme Court Bar Association expresses its grave concern and condemns the reported use of excessive force against, and detention of, senior and young advocates, particularly women advocates, who were peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court area today. The Association has been informed that many advocates have been detained,” the SCBA stated.

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The resolution urged CJI Surya Kant to intervene immediately and asked the authorities concerned to ascertain the whereabouts and safety of the detained advocates, ensure their access to legal assistance, and secure the immediate release of those against whom there are no lawful grounds for detention.

The Advocates-on-Record Association also demanded immediate release of detained lawyers.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is also understood to have spoken to the CJI in this regard.

The detained lawyers were released after CJI Kant spoke to the authorities concerned, SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai told The Tribune.

“The use of force should be examined and appropriate action taken against the guilty police officials to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future,” Rai said.

“The Supreme Court Bar Association resolves to request the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India to intervene urgently and take up the matter with the concerned authorities so that the whereabouts and safety of every detained advocate are ascertained, they are given access to legal assistance, and those against whom there are no lawful grounds for detention are released immediately.

The circumstances of the detentions and the reported use of force be examined, and appropriate action be taken in accordance with law. A copy of this resolution shall be placed before the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India for urgent consideration,” it stated.

Earlier, several advocates, including Sumita Hazarika, were detained by the Delhi Police near the Supreme Court in view of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.