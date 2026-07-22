DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / CJP Protest: Supreme Court Bar bodies condemn police action on student protesters at Jantar Mantar; demand independent inquiry

CJP Protest: Supreme Court Bar bodies condemn police action on student protesters at Jantar Mantar; demand independent inquiry

SCBA members injured in 'brutal lathi charge on innocent students'

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:27 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Supreme Court of India. FILE
Advertisement

“The use of excessive and disproportionate force against peaceful students and members of the Bar is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable in a democratic society.”

- Supreme Court Bar Association

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) have condemned the use of force against student protesters in Delhi and called for an independent inquiry into allegations of excessive use of force by the police.

Advertisement

“The Supreme Court Bar Association strongly condemns the brutal lathi charge on innocent students, which resulted in several students sustaining serious injuries. Members of the legal fraternity, including members of the SCBA, were also injured during the incident,” the SCBA said in its resolution.

Advertisement

“The use of excessive and disproportionate force against peaceful students and members of the Bar is deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable in a democratic society. The SCBA calls upon the authorities concerned to conduct an immediate, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the incident, identify those responsible for the excessive use of force and take appropriate action in accordance with law,” the SCBA said.

Advertisement

Referring to reports indicating that lathi charges and tear gas were used to disperse demonstrators seeking to march towards Parliament during the Monsoon Session, the SCAORA expressed deep concern over reports and visuals depicting the use of force by the Delhi Police against students and young protesters assembled to peacefully voice grievances concerning the integrity of public examinations and the future of the country's youth.

“In a constitutional democracy, peaceful dissent is not an act of defiance but an exercise of the fundamental freedoms guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution. While the State is empowered to maintain public order, every restriction on these freedoms must satisfy the constitutional requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality. The burden of justifying any use of force against citizens exercising their constitutional rights always rests upon the State”, the SCAORA resolution read.

Advertisement

“The strength of our Republic lies not in suppressing dissent but in protecting it within the framework of the Constitution. The true measure of constitutional governance is not how the State responds to agreement, but how it responds to peaceful disagreement. At moments such as these, adherence to constitutional liberties remains the surest safeguard of the rule of law”, the SCAORA said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts