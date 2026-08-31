Ahead of the September 5 CJP protest over the Government’s alleged failure to honour the commitment regarding withdrawal of cases against protesters, the Centre on Monday urged the Supreme Court to quash the FIRs registered against student protesters invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

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Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary for doing “complete justice” in a case pending before it.

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Related news: Expect everybody to act in responsible manner: SC refuses to prohibit CJP's Sept 5 protest march

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant when it was about to rise.

“It's regarding that (CJP) protest... For quashing of FIRs...We are invoking Article 142,” Mehta told the Bench, seeking an urgent hearing on Tuesday.

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“Alright, you file. If the parties are reconciling, we have no difficulty,” the CJI said.

The CJP has announced that it will hold a protest on September 5 over the Centre’s ‘failure’ to honour its commitment to withdraw cases against protesters who took part in protests here last month.

The withdrawal of cases against student protesters was one of the main demands of the CJP to end their stir over malpractices in NEET and other examinations.