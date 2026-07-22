CJP protests: Government ready to discuss exam reforms in Parliament; Amit Shah reviews situation

As Cockroach Janata Party-led protests snowball, the government on Wednesday said it is ready to discuss all issues related to NEET UG paper leak and examination reforms in Parliament and the opposition can discuss the timelines for the same.

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made the announcement in Lok Sabha after the two Houses met at 11 am before being adjourned till noon. Birla said the government is open to a debate and invited the opposition to reach a meeting ground.

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As signs of the government's openness on the debate surfaced, sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had personally taken charge of the situation as he for the first time in 12 years of the BJP rule faces such a major street protest which is both organic and violent.

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Shah has convened a meeting of ministers to discuss the way forward today but the government gave no signs of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning.

In fact, Pradhan was fielded to make a public post amid the ongoing agitation on Tuesday night where he attacked Rahul Gandhi for the sit-in outside PM Narendra Modi's official residence and said students deserved reforms and not outrage.

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Pradhan also accused the Congress of using students as political pawns.

For the time being, the government has decided to fuel the line that Rahul Gandhi breached the PM security and was spreading anarchy in line with what has been seen in neighbouring countries over the past few years.

While attacking Rahul, the government has opened direct talks with protesters with JP Nadda again reaching out to the CJP.

On Tuesday night, Nadda and MoS Jitendra Singh met a fasting Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Besides, additional paramilitary forces are being deployed in the capital to prevent the protests from turning violent.

The question is: are the protesters ready to climb down? The first signs are not positive with CJP leaders asking Nadda to come to Jantar Mantar if he wishes to meet and engage them.

And Jantar Mantar right now is a site of a massive crowd surge.