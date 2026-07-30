DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / CJP reaches out to Tikait, eyes wider alliance

CJP reaches out to Tikait, eyes wider alliance

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. File
Advertisement
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday expanded its outreach by joining a Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) conference attended by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium here, signalling an attempt to broaden its movement beyond education issues and forge a common platform of farmers, students and youth.
Advertisement

The move comes days after the outfit suspended its 36-day protest over paper leak and exam fraud cases, while warning that it would resume nationwide protests if action continued against student protesters.

Advertisement

Representing the CJP, Ashutosh Ranka and Dipka Baliyan attended the event as a gesture of thanks to the farm leaders for their support to the students' movement at Jantar Mantar that culminated with resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, Ranka said, “We were here to thank all farmers and their leaders because when our protest needed momentum, many farm leaders, including Bhartiya Kisan Union’s chief Rakesh Tikait, provided their unconditional support.”

According to the CJP leader, the discussions centred on evolving a joint strategy that could bring farmers, students and youth together under one platform for future campaigns.

Advertisement

In his address at the conference, Ranka said the CJP hoped to widen its movement beyond its original demands.

“We hope that our farmer brothers and the students and youth of this country will work together to surround the Modi government from all sides,” he said.

Ranka said his separate discussion with Tikait was very positive and would help lay the foundation for future collaborative movements.

The outreach marks the first major political step by the CJP after ending its agitation at Jantar Mantar. The protest had begun over alleged paper leaks and examination fraud. During the course of the agitation, Tikait had visited the protest site on multiple occasions and publicly backed the students' demands.

Addressing the convention, Ranka shared the experience of the students' agitation that led to the resignation of the Education Minister and appealed for stronger unity between students and farmers in the struggles ahead. With both organisations now speaking of coordinated action, the latest meeting between the CJP and Tikait indicates that the student movement is seeking to transform itself into a broader political campaign linking education, agriculture and youth issues under a common banner.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts