CJP scouts venues in Delhi to revive momentum, weighs Ramlila Maidan

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is set to resume its protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise after Diwali and is looking for a venue in Delhi for its next round of demonstrations, several senior leaders of the satirical outfit told The Tribune.

The decision comes amid legal proceedings involving senior leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were recently produced before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in Delhi.

Advertisement

The venue for the next demonstration has yet to be finalised, though the party is considering Ramlila Maidan. Leaders said the protests would resume as part of a sustained campaign rather than lose momentum following the recent court proceedings.

Advertisement

The outfit is also reworking its internal coordination at certain levels, as its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had indicated earlier.

The immediate focus is on regaining momentum after the legal battles. Party leaders are seeking a way to address what they describe as the central obstacle to their campaign: the administration’s contention that their “right to protest” conflicts with law and order requirements.

Advertisement

“Although that is not the case, a lot of time and energy have been wasted. We will, therefore, find a solution that will stand legal scrutiny in court, no matter how hard anyone tries to frame it against us,” a CJP leader said.

The planned resumption of protests follows the latest hearing in the SEM court, where Das and Ranka appeared in connection with the proceedings against them. Earlier developments in the case included the issue of bail and the appearance of the two sureties who had stood guarantee for their release.

The proceedings have brought the CJP’s activities and leadership under scrutiny at a time when the outfit has been pursuing an aggressive campaign against the SIR exercise.

The legal challenges, however, have not prompted the party to abandon the issue. After their release, the two leaders had indicated that the movement would continue.

The planned return to the streets also suggests that the CJP sees opposition to the SIR exercise as an issue with wider political and public resonance. The outfit had been mobilising against the exercise before the recent legal developments involving its leaders.

Resuming the campaign after Diwali gives the party a fresh timeline for its protests, even as legal proceedings involving its leaders continue.

The immediate challenge for the CJP will be to turn its renewed campaign into sustained public mobilisation while navigating the legal scrutiny surrounding its recent activities.