CJP stir ‘anti-national’, lost way after Leftists joined in: RSS leader

Senior RSS leader Atul Limaye has described the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi as “anti-constitutional” and “anti-national”. He asked the Right-wing affiliates to examine the agitation as a case study as to how a movement that began in the right earnest strayed later.

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Bhagwat to meet GenZ, Gen Alpha RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with Gen Z and Gen Alpha students from over 100 cities on August 6 in Mumbai to mark the 15th anniversary of India International Movement to Unite Nations.

While first terming student’s anxieties as seen during the protests as legitimate and spontaneous, Limaye, who is the RSS joint general secretary, said the broad protest ultimately transformed into a well orchestrated agitation with a larger political goal. He said the protest successfully tested the Left’s concept of alternative politics.

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Limaye was addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s gathering at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. He referred to BR Amnedkar’s ‘Grammar of anarchy’ speech to say that Ambedkar had warned against anarchists long ago.

“The students’ protests triggered by the paper leak were aimed at correcting the wrongs in the education system....But it fell into the hands of wrong though the students are naturally inclined towards nation-building. The ABVP should work to ensure that student energy is steered towards the goal of nation- building,” he said.

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Limaye called for a proper analysis of the CJP protest, asserting the agitation should be decoded, and its chronology, methodology, support systems and motivations should be studied minutely.

“After June 20, the agitation expanded, drawing huge support. What happened after Dipke came? Which systems joined the protest? This must be revealed. Outfits supporting the agitation are largely Left leaning that subscribe to ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ approach,” he said, adding that while the movement began with a earnest objective, it lost its way after the Left elements came in.

Limaye argued that the protest was ultimately joined by a number of civil society, labour and political groups to advance the idea of subversion of democracy by using democratic means.