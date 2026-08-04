CJP supports students protesting exam irregularities in Jharkhand

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) extended support to students protesting the alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, as an agitator launched an indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he spoke with student leaders through video call on Sunday night.

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“Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands,” Dipke said in a social media post.

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Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto launched the hunger strike at the protest site in Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here around 10 pm on Sunday, demanding proper investigation by CBI and ED into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests.

Before launching his hunger strike, he told reporters that the “lackadaisical attitude” of both the central and the state governments with regard to the alleged irregularities was demoralising students, youths and aspirants.

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“To uphold the motivation of students, I am embarking on a hunger strike,” he said.

In a social media post on Monday, he said, “It is the second day of the hunger strike. This struggle, which began on July 5, and the ongoing day-and-night 'satyagraha' since July 25 has now reached a difficult stage. There is weakness in the body, steps are heavy, but the resolve to deliver justice to the students is stronger than ever before.” “This fight is not for any one individual, but for the future of millions of hardworking youth in Jharkhand. It is the fight of every student who has entrusted years of hard work, their dreams, and their family's hopes to competitive examinations,” he added.

Mahto appealed to “all comrades to keep the movement peaceful, constitutional, and disciplined”.

“Your trust, support, and voice are the greatest strength of this struggle. Hunger can weaken the body, but not the voice raised for justice,” he added.

The student leader, in another post on Sunday, said until transparency, fairness, and justice are ensured, the students' stir would continue. “Our primary objective is to secure the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination and an investigation into all exams conducted by the agency,” he said.

On Saturday evening, thousands of students held a torchlight vigil in the state capital and demanded an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations.

The protesters have been holding an indefinite sit-in at the stadium since July 29. They have been receiving support from across the country, with people from various cities sending food items through online delivery apps to the protest site.