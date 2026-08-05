CJP to function as pressure group for now, says Dipke ahead of core team meet

The Cockroach Janta Party will function as a pressure group for now, as that is what India needs at the moment, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Wednesday.

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Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke said the discussions will focus on the dwindling trust of people in institutions like the media and judiciary.

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The meeting will also take up issues like ethanol-blended fuel and rising unemployment, he said.

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"For now, CJP will be a pressure group, as what India needs now is a pressure group," Dipke asserted.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said activist Sonam Wangchuk will continue to be their mentor and they will seek advice from him.

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Das further said they will push for withdrawal of FIRs against students who took part in the recent protests led by the CJP against the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities.

"We are talking with government representatives on this issue," he said.

Das also said they are working to provide legal and medical help to protesters injured in the recent students' agitations across the country.

Dipke returned to India from the US in June to lead an agitation against the NEET-UG paper leak that saw youth from different parts of the country converge in Delhi to demand reforms and resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister.

The movement, which received an enthusiastic response from Gen Z across the country, led to Pradhan's resignation last week.

The CJP's movement spread across various cities in the country, but demonstrations turned violent, with the police cracking down on student agitators in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and in Bihar, registering cases against them.