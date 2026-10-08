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Home / India / CJP to hold 'people's tribunal' on SIR in Bengaluru, followed by 'chappal protest' in solidarity with women

CJP to hold 'people's tribunal' on SIR in Bengaluru, followed by 'chappal protest' in solidarity with women

Requesting all citizens to participate in this fight to save our democracy, says actor-activist Prakash Raj

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PTI
Bengaluru (Karnataka), Updated At : 10:49 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Image credit/PTI file
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee will participate in a "people's tribunal" on the SIR of electoral rolls here on Thursday and "victims of SIR" from across Karnataka are expected to attend.

This will be followed by a "chappal protest." Actor-activist Prakash Raj will also participate in the event to be held at Freedom Park here.

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"People's Tribunal by Cockroaches (Cockroach Janata Party)... Dipke... Ashutosh... Sourav and all the youth organisations and the civil society... the victims of SIR from across the state will be present," Raj said on Wednesday.

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"Requesting all citizens to participate in this fight to save our democracy. Come join us tomorrow, 8th October at Freedom Park... Bengaluru," he said.

In a video, Raj said Dhruv Rathee, an influencer, would attend the event.

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Rathee also uploaded a video on his 'X' account confirming his participation in the programme and said the fight was to save democracy.

CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka had also announced on 'X' on October 6 that after attending the people's tribunal on SIR, they would interact with Kannadigas who have allegedly been wrongfully removed from the voters list.

This would be followed by a "chappal protest" in solidarity with women, he had said.

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