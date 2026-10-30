CJP turns to codewords in fresh social media push against government

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has asked its followers to use codewords, satire and humour while referring to the Prime Minister and other ministers on social media, claiming that direct references could make their posts, videos and reels vulnerable to algorithms and result in their removal.

The appeal came from CJP co-founder Ashutosh Ranka in a video in which he urged supporters to adopt what he called “code language” while posting content critical of the government.

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Ranka said the government had already tried to restrict the party’s activities and was now attempting to curb its presence on social media.

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“Even after deploying thousands of policemen, shutting down the Metro, stopping trains and even removing us from flights, they are still not satisfied. Now they are trying to plant their flags on social media. From now on, only clean people will be found on social media,” he said.

Ranka then compared the situation with authoritarian settings and said supporters would have to change the way they referred to political leaders online.

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“Imagine that you are in Germany in 1945, India in 1935 or North Korea. How would you take on such big leaders there? To take them on, we will now have to speak in code language,” he said.

Explaining how the system could work, Ranka said supporters should avoid directly naming the Prime Minister.

“From now on, we will talk about 'Odi Ji', we will talk about BCCI, we will talk about Gunnu. We have to fool the algorithm,” he said.

He also urged supporters to bring satire and humour into serious political discussions, saying this would make it harder for algorithms to identify their content.

“Let a few videos be taken down, let a few accounts be closed, but they cannot remove us from Instagram, let alone anywhere else. Stay there, stand firm. We will win, we will fight. We will neither stop nor bow down,” Ranka said.