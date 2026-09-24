The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and an independent inquiry into the Election Commission’s centralised system for processing electoral-roll decisions, with the party’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke warning of a nationwide agitation if Kumar did not step down within 48 hours.

At a press conference in New Delhi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka alleged that the centralisation of electoral-roll functions has created a system in which a voter can be found eligible by a constituency-level Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), but still remain outside the final roll because the decision cannot be recorded through the software.

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The allegation comes amid reports that two Election Commissioners had raised objections over the centralisation of voter-database access and the functioning of ECI-Net (software used in the SIR process).

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In Goa, 97 voters reportedly remained excluded from the final roll despite ERO-level decisions in their favour; the report said the facility to record their inclusion was controlled from Delhi.

CJP questions role of ECI’s IT division

Das alleged that powers traditionally exercised by EROs were effectively being constrained by the centralised system and questioned the role of the ECI’s IT division in determining whether decisions made at the constituency level could be implemented.

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The Election Commission’s own voter-service infrastructure confirms that electoral-roll registration, correction and updating are administered through its digital systems, while its official portal says the Chief Electoral Officer is responsible for preparation, revision and correction of electoral rolls in a state.

Ranka argued that exclusion from the electoral roll could have consequences beyond voting, alleging that welfare benefits in some states were being linked to voter status. Those claims were presented by CJP as part of its wider argument that electoral-roll verification needs greater transparency.

CJP also alleged that more than 13 crore names had been removed during the wider SIR exercise. The figure requires context: the number refers to deletions across the draft rolls and does not by itself establish that all those voters were wrongly removed.

Separately, in West Bengal, the EC told the Supreme Court that 27.16 lakh voters had been removed and more than 22 lakh appeals for reinstatement had been filed.

CJP gives 48-hour deadline

CJP demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and criminal proceedings, along with disclosure of who authorised the decisions.

It also demanded an immediate freeze on SIR and upcoming polls, restoration of the January 2025 voter roll and an independent inquiry into SIR decision-making. It further sought repeal of the 2023 law governing appointments of Election Commissioners and enactment of a new framework involving civil society.

Dipke said CJP would begin a nationwide agitation if Kumar did not resign within 48 hours.

The party also urged political parties not to contest elections while simultaneously alleging that the electoral process was being manipulated.

The controversy comes as Delhi’s own SIR remains under intense scrutiny. More than 47 lakh names were dropped from the draft roll, while the Supreme Court has questioned whether notices issued to voters appeared “mechanical”.