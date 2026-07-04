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Home / India / CJP writes open letter to PM Modi; seeks response on students' protest, Wangchuk’s hunger strike

CJP writes open letter to PM Modi; seeks response on students' protest, Wangchuk’s hunger strike

According to the letter, the protest seeks accountability for repeated exam paper leaks and action against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:08 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk during a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Saturday, July 4, 2026. PTI
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to respond to the ongoing student protest at Jantar Mantar and the indefinite hunger strike of educationist Sonam Wangchuk.

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In the letter dated July 4, the organisation accused the Centre of remaining silent on students’ demands concerning alleged exam paper leaks, examination cancellations and broader issues in the education system.

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Claiming that the protest has entered its 15th day while Wangchuk’s hunger strike has completed seven days, the organisation questioned the government’s silence.

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“How long will your government choose to ignore our voices, sir?... Yet, you have not spoken a single word,” the letter states.

According to the letter, the protest seeks accountability for repeated exam paper leaks and action against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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“We are sitting here because your government has repeatedly failed to stop exam paper leaks... We are sitting here because your Education Minister refuses to accept moral responsibility and resign,” it says.

The organisation also claimed that the number of students who died by suicide following alleged paper leaks and examination cancellations had increased during the course of the protest.

“Before we sat for the protest on June 20, 11 students had committed suicide... Today... that devastating count has crossed 29 students,” the letter claims.

Referring to remarks allegedly made by political leaders, the CJP said, “Your resounding silence makes us ask, do you truly believe we are just ‘cockroaches’?” It also alleged that peaceful protesters had been labelled “terrorists” and “anti-nationals.”

The letter further accused the Delhi Police of using force against protesters and alleged that books on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh were thrown onto muddy roads during action at the protest site. It demanded the suspension of ACP Ajay Sharma and Inspector Neeraj Sahu over the alleged incident.

Concluding the letter, the organisation appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene, saying, “We demand that you break your silence, listen to the voice of India’s future before it is completely lost, and hold your minister Dharmendra Pradhan accountable.”

The letter has been signed by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and several party spokespersons.

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