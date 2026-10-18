Dipke was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and sign an undertaking not to disturb public peace. All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was also released, while the Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs in connection with Friday’s demonstrations.

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Dipke was produced before a Special Executive Magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station, which granted him bail subject to conditions. He had been arrested on Friday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished on October 10.

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“Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting the written order for further details,” a police officer said.

Dipke was detained shortly after stepping out of his house in Delhi’s Jhandewalan area on Friday to participate in the CJP’s “Lehra Do Tiranga” march at Connaught Place. The demonstration was called to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Meanwhile, Neha, who was taken into preventive custody ahead of the march on Friday, was released early on Saturday after completing formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

The police have registered multiple FIRs in connection with the demonstrations, including cases relating to the alleged violation of prohibitory orders and obstruction of public servants from discharging their duties. The police have not disclosed the exact number of FIRs or the provisions invoked.

According to the police, around 150 people were detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement as protesters gathered around Central Park and Palika Bazaar in Connaught Place.

Security was tightened in and around the area, with Central Park cordoned off, Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed nearby. Security was also stepped up at the Mandir Marg police station following Dipke’s arrest.