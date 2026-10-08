The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that right wing fringe groups were being mobilised from across the country to create violence during the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, a claim that was rejected by the Bajrang Dal in a post on X.

Ashutosh Ranka, co-convener of the CJP, claimed on X that “someone higher up in the BJP ranks” had informed the organisation about the alleged mobilisation. He said the protest organised by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke would remain peaceful and added, "We will not raise our hands."

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Ranka further said any violence against protesters would not be tolerated and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take note of the situation. “This time, it will not be about Delhi Police,” he said in the post.

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Responding to the allegations, the Bajrang Dal said it had “always opposed any kind of anarchic demonstrations in the country”. It also said it opposed demonstrations being held “under the guise of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar”.

The Bajrang Dal denied reports that its workers were planning to reach Jantar Mantar, saying there was “no such plan from the side of Bajrang Dal”. It accused some people of spreading “misleading malicious propaganda” regarding the alleged mobilisation.

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The organisation also criticised the proposed movement, saying it was “lacking public support” and was “destined to die its natural death, just like the previous ones.”

The exchange comes ahead of the planned mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over allegations related to electoral rolls and “vote chori”. Both sides have publicly stated their positions on the possibility of Bajrang Dal workers reaching the protest site.