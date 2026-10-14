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Home / India / CJP's movement, INDIA bloc protest are for same cause: Abhijeet Dipke questions

CJP's movement, INDIA bloc protest are for same cause: Abhijeet Dipke questions

On the judicial custody of Das and Ranka, Abhijeet Dipke has questioned what their crime was

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:01 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convener Abhijeet Dipke. Image credit/PTI file
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After Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to a five-day judicial custody,  Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has asked, “What crime did they commit?”

“Was it an offence that they went to Jantar Mantar and waved the Tricolour there?” he asks.

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“The CJP is an independent pressure group, but that doesn't mean it is against the opposition India bloc. The movement of INDIA bloc and the CJP is for the same cause,” said Dipke.

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“I will visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Wednesday to pay respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. India will follow ideas of Ambedkar, no matter what efforts are made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or anyone else to impose the RSS ideology,” he added.

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest area, police sources said.

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