The Supreme Court on Tuesday hearing said it would constitute a high-powered committee to examine allegations of police excesses and violence against police personnel during protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other demonstrations over alleged leaks of NEET and other examination papers.

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The move came during the hearing of a batch of petitions concerning protests at Jantar Mantar, in Bihar and in other parts of the country. The proposed committee will comprise a former Supreme Court judge, a former chief justice of a High Court and a senior retired police officer.

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For the Cockroach Janta Party, which has been at the centre of the protests, however, the question now is not only whether such a committee is formed, but who sits on it.

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CJP co-convener Saurav Das said the organisation would accept the Supreme Court's decision to constitute a committee, but insisted that its members should be demonstrably independent and have an unimpeachable record.

"If the Supreme Court believes that justice for the protesters and the country's youth can only be ensured through a high-powered committee, then what can we say about that? That will be the Court's decision. But for the Cockroach Janta Party, this youth-led movement, and the entire Gen Z and young generation, the demand is that the high-powered committee you constitute must be independent. The integrity of the people appointed to it must be unimpeachable, meaning they must meet very high standards. Their past record must also reflect a very high degree of independence. If you appoint people who already have a very big question mark over them, then we will not accept that. If this high-powered committee is being constituted, the whole country and the entire young generation will be watching that committee. They will be watching the Supreme Court. And this is the Supreme Court's committee, not a Government of India committee. The Supreme Court is the last resort for all those who are victims, who are exploited and who face injustice. It is the last institution they can turn to," Das said.

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The Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana said the committee would undertake fact finding and submit periodic reports to enable the Court to issue further directions.

"We will provide all necessary infrastructure facilities to the committee. We are quite sure that the committee will give an immediate voice and audience to any victim who approaches it. We will await the recommendations which the committee will make from time to time, and the necessary legal consequences must follow," the Bench said.