Clashes erupt in Nagpur over Aurangzeb’s tomb, Gadkari appeals for calm

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday appealed for peace and calm after clashes erupted in Nagpur’s Mahal area over demand for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Vehicles, including those belonging to the fire brigade, were torched and several firemen injured when two groups clashed following a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, demanding the removal of the tomb.

Besides, there have been reports that stones were hurled at the police amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving four persons injured, officials said.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the CM had said it was unfortunate that the state government had to protect the grave of Aurangzeb despite his history of persecution. He, however, said glorification of the late emperor would not be allowed.

Demands have been rising in parts of Maharashtra to remove the tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Advertisement

Aurangzeb is remembered in Maharashtra for his battles with the Marathas, who resisted his expansionist ambitions. Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji, was captured, tortured and executed on his orders.

Nagpur MP and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also appealed for peace. He said, “Due to some rumours, a situation of religious tension has arisen in Nagpur. The city is known for its history of communal harmony. I urge all my brothers not to heed rumours and to maintain peace. Do not come out on the streets.”

He urged people to cooperate with the law and order maintenance agencies.

“Preserve the tradition of peace and harmony that Nagpur is known for. I assure you all that the government will take action against those who have resorted to illegalities. Please cooperate with the police administration, foster love and maintain a positive atmosphere in the city. This is my humble request to all of you,” Gadkari said.