Home / India / Clashes in Nagpur over Aurangzeb’s tomb, Gadkari appeals for calm

Clashes in Nagpur over Aurangzeb’s tomb, Gadkari appeals for calm

Violence erupted in Nagpur on Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the Quran was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, leaving six persons and three policemen injured, officials said....
PTI
Nagpur, Updated At : 06:12 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
The police in action after the VHP-Bajrang Dal protest in Nagpur. PTI
Violence erupted in Nagpur on Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the Quran was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, leaving six persons and three policemen injured, officials said. The police have arrested 15 persons.

Earlier, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane-charge to disperse the mob of thousands in the Mahal area, which houses RSS headquarters. Violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said.

DCP Niketan Kadam was seriously injured during a combing operation, while two other cops also sustained injuries. Chief Minister Fadnavis and Union Minister from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari, have appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of the violence.

According to police, the trouble began late afternoon shortly after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal area.

A complaint was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station in the evening alleging the burning of the holy book.

Following the complaint, a large number of Muslim community members started gathering in various parts of Mahal area, police said.

Bajrang Dal office-bearers, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb as part of their demonstration.

A senior police official confirmed that security had been tightened in sensitive areas.

Fadnavis has called for calm and asked people not to believe rumours. Gadkari echoed Fadnavis and appealed to people to cooperate with the administration.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged the violence was the failure of the state home department, adding that ministers were “deliberately making provocative speeches” over the last few days.

